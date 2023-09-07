Over $12 million dollars going to Webb County Head Start Program

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Over twelve million dollars are going to a couple county programs for children and families in our community.

Congressman Henry Cuellar presented the federal funds to benefit the Webb County Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

Both programs serve more than 1,300 children in Webb County and provide early education and family support services to children from birth through the age of five.

According to program director, Aliza Oliveros, that money is going to help fulfill a lot of needs in our community.

“In the community what we see is the need for empowerment of our families. We teach them to become community leaders,” said Oliveros. “We support them in furthering their education. We do see a lot of need for transportation, a lot of need for housing, and of course, the nutritional content of what they may receive at home is enhanced.”

The funding is part of a five-year grant that began in 2019.

