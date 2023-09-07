Resource fair aims to educate Laredo-area veterans on PACT Act benefits

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo and state veterans organizations held a fair to provide our local heroes with information on some of the benefits and services they qualify for.

On Thursday morning, Congressman Cuellar held a PACT Act Resource Fair at the University of Texas Health Center that aims to educate veterans on the PACT Act benefits and how they would qualify.

Charlie Catoe, with the Texas Veterans Commission says that the PACT Act, which went into law last August can potentially help millions of veterans who were exposed to burn pits or other toxins.

“The new law actually opened up a lot of conditions that are presumptive; in other words, if you are in this location and you have this diagnosis, they presume it came from your service which then makes you eligible for benefits, which is really great,” said Catoe. “It makes it a whole lot easier, I was here, I have this, that’s a veterans benefit and you, we want to make sure that all the veterans in this area have the opportunity to sign up for and receive the benefits they earned.”

Veterans who believe they have been exposed to toxins while in the armed forces can click here for more information.

