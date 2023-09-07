Students reflect on lockdown response at Laredo College amid recent security scare

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of students and staff at Laredo College were thrust into a state of alert on Wednesday, September 6, when a tip to law enforcement suggested the presence of a possibly armed individual on campus. While the situation ultimately concluded without incident, it prompted officials to reflect on their response and communication methods.

Alert and Response

The dramatic turn of events began when Laredo Police received a tip in the Wednesday afternoon hours. The caller informed authorities of a man sighted near the bridge adjacent to Laredo College, reportedly carrying a knife. In response to this information, the police notified Laredo College’s campus police, leading to a lockdown.

Students like Evelyn Salazar received notifications via email and the campus app, alerting them to the presence of a potentially armed individual on campus. Evelyn described the initial moments of uncertainty and nervousness, saying, “It was kinda, pretty interesting and nervous cause I’ve never been through this type of situation. It was my first time. We were not really scared, but we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really happening to us.’”

As authorities sprang into action, some students and staff were escorted outside, while others remained inside locked buildings. Evelyn recounted, “They told us to lock the doors, the teacher made sure they locked the doors. We stayed inside. We couldn’t even go outside to go to the restroom. That was pretty much it. We continued doing our lab, our work.”

Mixed Reactions

Laredo Police Department spokesman Joe Baeza stated, “No one was located matching the description of this person. We don’t have anyone detained, and the person wasn’t allegedly armed with a firearm.”

While some students, like Kelcy Salazar, praised the fast response by authorities, Kelcy noted, “They handled it pretty well, so by 2:30 p.m., I believe the police were already cleared but it was a very, very crazy day. It was a very crazy day.”

However, Kelcy also highlighted the need for improved communication from officials during such incidents. “The only setback that I would have to say is that there weren’t constant updates. There weren’t constant updates to say specifically if the person was armed with an assault rifle or a knife, so we weren’t aware of that. We weren’t told to evacuate our building, and we know they were evacuating several buildings.”

Following the incident, authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of the response and protocols to determine if any changes are necessary. Baeza further commented, “In any of these processes, we always learn from all these scenarios. We have a planned post-meet on how the response was done.”

Although the individual matching the description provided to the police was not found on campus, Laredo College has emphasized its commitment to preparedness for future threats or incidents on its campuses.

Preparing for the Future

Dr. Minita Ramirez, LC President, reassured the community, saying, “Our law enforcement agencies have learned a lot about these incidents. They did follow protocols. I was there - with everyone. We watched it all unfold. I think - in communication with the leaders of the different law enforcement agencies last night - I think everyone did their due diligence. I think everyone was prepared. I think everyone did their absolute best.”

Dr. Ramirez emphasized the college’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its students and staff. She stated, “We took all precautions; we took the threat seriously.” She revealed that the institution had been actively preparing for such situations, with regular training sessions for employees. “Every month they do some sort of training for our employees. This summer we did an entire emergency management session for our employees. It was a week-long training, with three days of intensive intense emergency management training for staff.”

In addition to these preparations, Laredo College encourages its students and staff to download the Campus Shield app—an automated system that disseminates messages, news, and alerts in case of emergencies.

