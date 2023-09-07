Telemundo sports anchor fires up Martin Tigers at pep rally

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just ahead of the “Thursday Night Lights” football showdown, a familiar face took center stage to deliver an inspiring pep talk to a local team. Roberto Galvez, Telemundo Sports Anchor, went to Martin High School and joined their pep rally to boost team spirit.

The much-anticipated game between the Martin High School Tigers and the Southwest Dragons is set to kick off tonight. In preparation for this epic clash, the school’s Spanish Club went all out to decorate the gymnasium in the vibrant colors of red, white, and green.

Adding to the excitement, the school’s mariachi band serenaded the crowd with traditional tunes.

Football enthusiasts and supporters can catch the action as the Martin High School Tigers take on the Southwest Dragons at Shirley Field, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

