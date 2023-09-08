Alexander Bulldogs fall short to Miller Buccaneers

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Alexander Bulldogs took on one of the better teams in the coastal bend as they faced off against Miller.

The Bulldogs were hoping for a better result than last week against Harlan.

The game would start with the home team looking for seven, Corey Holmes breaking up the sideline and is able to score.

Alexander would try to get on the board with Hector Benavides. While he wasn’t able to score just then, two plays later, they would get a touchdown making it tied at seven.

After that, it was all Miller with 27 unanswered points into the half time break going up 34 to seven.

Alaxander would get a late score but would still fall 55 to 14.

