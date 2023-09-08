Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.

FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a vehicle in Logan County, West Virginia.(Gray News, file)
By Kristen Bentley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while on the way to his school bus stop Friday.

Logan County Sheriff deputies say they received a call about the incident about 6:50 a.m. They say it happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found the boy in the road.

A witness told deputies the boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle turning onto the street.

The driver stated they were unable to see the boy in the road and hit him.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo police arrest man wanted for burglary, theft charges
File photo: Martin High School
Medical emergency at Martin High School draws first responders
Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Update: Laredo College cleared by police following intruder alert
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

FILE - Tennis fans drink water on a hot day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center...
Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals
In Search of Miracles - Sgt. Cresenciano's Story
In Search of Miracles - Sgt. Cresenciano's Story
A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in...
Vigil planned for teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge
The bride was able to say “yes” to someone else’s dress. Murphy’s custom-made dress fit the new...
Wedding dress inside car stolen hours before bride says ‘I do’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn