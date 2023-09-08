CBP to temporarily halt traffic at Juarez Lincoln Bridge on Sept. 11

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual event that seeks to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in American history will halt traffic at a Laredo port of entry.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold its 22nd annual Remembrance Ceremony at 7 a.m. to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks.

During this time, traffic will be temporarily suspended at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Officers encourage travelers to make arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they plan on using Bridge Two.

As an alternative route, the Colombia Solidarity Bridge will also be open at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

