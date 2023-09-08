Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

CBP to temporarily halt traffic at Juarez Lincoln Bridge on Sept. 11

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual event that seeks to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in American history will halt traffic at a Laredo port of entry.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold its 22nd annual Remembrance Ceremony at 7 a.m. to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks.

During this time, traffic will be temporarily suspended at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Officers encourage travelers to make arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they plan on using Bridge Two.

As an alternative route, the Colombia Solidarity Bridge will also be open at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo police arrest man wanted for burglary, theft charges
File photo: Martin High School
Medical emergency at Martin High School draws first responders
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Update: Laredo College cleared by police following intruder alert
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

CBP to temporarily halt traffic at Juarez Lincoln Bridge on Sept. 11
TAMIU Artist invites public to ‘Dreaming at the Border’ Art Exhibit
UISD speaks out about false threat against United South High Schoo
UISD speak out about false threat against United South High Schoo
UISD speaks out about false threat against United South High School