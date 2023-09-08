Shop Local
Families Especial to hold car show this Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Get ready to rev your engines for a car show for a cause.

Families Especial is a child placing agency that helps children in Laredo and San Antonio.

With roughly 200 to 800 children in need of a foster home, the organization decided to host a fundraiser as well as an awareness campaign in the form of a car show to get the community involved in fostering children.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at UniTrade Stadium at 6320 Sinatra Parkway. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

There will be over 100 vehicles on display from hot rods to muscle cars and just people who would like to show off their rides.

Admission for the cars is $25 but the event is free to the general public.

For more information on Families Especial and how to get involved in the cause, click here.

