Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

GRAPHIC: Rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by 3 women

Surveillance video shows three women assault a man and steal his car in broad daylight in Chicago. (@CPD1617Scanner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Shocking video out of Chicago shows three women beating a man and taking his car.

WARNING: Viewers may find the surveillance video disturbing.

Though he only suffered minor injuries in the attack, 61-year-old Danxin Shi is worried about losing income because he is a rideshare driver.

The scene played out at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim had just parked his car outside his apartment in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood when three women assaulted him.

One hits him with what appears to be a pipe.

He can be seen trying to defend himself, but the women eventually get his keys and drive off.

He hopes Chicago police can recover his car.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo police arrest man wanted for burglary, theft charges
File photo: Martin High School
Medical emergency at Martin High School draws first responders
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Update: Laredo College cleared by police following intruder alert
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

Jared Sevey, 38, is accused of shooting and killing a CVS employee at a store in Mesa, Arizona.
Man accused of killing manager at CVS Pharmacy: ‘I bet he ain’t talking no more’
FILE - Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation...
The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Newly released bodycam shows heartbreak, disbelief when patient in vegetative state gave birth at Phoenix care facility
FILE - A Kroger grocery store sign promotes its pharmacy and fuel center at its Flowood, Miss.,...
Kroger agrees to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits