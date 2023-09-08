Shop Local
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of individuals who are believed to be tied to a credit card abuse case.

Laredo Police posted two images of a woman and a man who they believe are connected to the case.

The incident happened on August 19 at the 1600 block of Water Street.

If you have any information on their identity or their location, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Police ask that you reference #23-0847 when submitting your tips.

