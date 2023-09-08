Martin Tigers fall short to San Antonio Southwest

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Week three of the high school football season got underway with district play as the Martin Tigers took on San Antonio Southwest at Shirley Field Thursday night.

Martin was hoping to get that elusive first win of the season; however, it would be the SA Dragons that would get the victory.

Martin would fall short 26 to 12 Thursday night.

Despite the loss, Martin Tigers Head Coach David Charles remains optimistic about the rest of the season moving forward.

“We showed a lot of promise and a lot of growth, there’s still things we kind of have to fix up but I guarantee you our kids came out and battled today, 12 to 26 against a team that’s supposed to win district and we were inside the 20 twice and came up with zero points, we’re going to be alright, we just have to polish up some things and keep getting better,” said Charles.

