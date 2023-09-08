Shop Local
National Suicide Awareness Month: You are not alone(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - September is National Suicide Awareness Month and a Laredo non-profit wants everyone to know that they deserve to be heard.

Officials working with Pillar say we lost 19 people last year to suicide and so far this year, eight people have taken their own lives.

In an effort to reduce these numbers, counselors at Pillar want to make sure that everyone checks in on their family, friends and colleagues.

“Like asking for help right and if you ask the person, you know that someone’s going through something or you see the signs of extreme sadness, isolation, or you know someone’s going through grief, they lost a loved one,” said Alexa Huerta with Pillar. “I know the pandemic really impacted all of us, it’s just asking if they’re okay.”

Pillar is set to host a candlelight vigil to honor the lives that we have lost to suicide on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

It will take place at their McPherson location from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If anyone needs any help they can call Pillar at 956-723-7457.

