Nonprofit organization donates $10K to elderly program

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization is giving the gift of charity to a group of elderly citizens.

On Friday, a healthcare provided a $10,000 grant to a program that helps prepare meals to local senior citizens in Laredo.

Elizabeth Garcia from the organization said it is important to provide a better quality of life to elderly citizens, especially when inflation is tackling many people’s wallets.

“The elderly are a very vulnerable population and as we all know, as we age you know they start losing certain abilities, you know the mobility, when we start losing our ability to cook for ourselves like in this situation so that’s why the border area nutrition targets this population,” said Garcia.

These funds are provided by grants, as well as other donations.

