Peso Pluma takes center stage at Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Latin superstar Peso Pluma took center stage in the Gateway City Thursday night.

The rising Mexican singer serenaded hundreds at the Sames Auto Arena.

Peso Pluma became the first Mexican artist to hit number 1 on the Spotify global top songs chart, as well as making the top 10 on the Billboard Charts.

Fans across the country have been eager to attend his concert. Back in June, fans lined up for hours outside the arena to purchase their tickets.

Peso Pluma is one of the most streamed artists with 1.06 billion streams on Spotify, joining the likes of Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Taylor Swift.

