In Search of Miracles - Sgt. Cresenciano’s Story

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Sgt. Cresenciano “Chano” Garcia Jr. went missing 73 years ago after becoming a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

Rolando Vera tells the miraculous story of Cresenciano’s return to Laredo for a proper military burial next to his parents.

