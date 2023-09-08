Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

In Search of Miracles - Sgt. Cresenciano’s Story

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Sgt. Cresenciano “Chano” Garcia Jr. went missing 73 years ago after becoming a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

Rolando Vera tells the miraculous story of Cresenciano’s return to Laredo for a proper military burial next to his parents.

If you would like to share your story about a miracle that has occurred in your life, email ruben.villarreal@kgns.tv

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo police arrest man wanted for burglary, theft charges
File photo: Martin High School
Medical emergency at Martin High School draws first responders
Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Update: Laredo College cleared by police following intruder alert
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer seen on video embracing woman, getting in back of police car with her

Latest News

In Search of Miracles - Sgt. Cresenciano's Story
In Search of Miracles - Sgt. Cresenciano's Story
Foodie Friday: Cheese Pizza
Foodie Friday: Cheese Pizza
POP. Off The Clock: Ep. 42
‘Victoria Secret’s World Tour’ teaser, Bad Bunny calls Kendall Jenner ‘mami’, Selena Gomez faces backlash + Golden Bachelor: Meet the Women
Coffee Break: Gloria's Coffee
Foodie Friday Coffee Break: Gloria’s Coffee