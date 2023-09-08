In Search of Miracles - Sgt. Cresenciano’s Story
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Sgt. Cresenciano “Chano” Garcia Jr. went missing 73 years ago after becoming a prisoner of war during the Korean War.
Rolando Vera tells the miraculous story of Cresenciano’s return to Laredo for a proper military burial next to his parents.
