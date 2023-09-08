TAMIU Artist invites public to ‘Dreaming at the Border’ Art Exhibit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A TAMIU faculty member and alum have joined forces for a new art exhibit that seeks to depict virtual and augmented reality.

This Saturday, TAMIU assistant professor of Art Josias Figueirido and Julio Obscura are both inviting art lovers to their Dreaming at the Border: Digital, Imaginary and Real” art exhibit.

The exhibit tells the story of real and imaginary stories of people impacted by moving, relocating, and crossing borders.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Laredo Center for the arts at 500 San Agustin Avenue at 3 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

