Texas DPS cancels driver license appointments following glitch in system

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas residents who were trying to get their license on Friday morning might have run into some issues after an unexpected glitch at the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Due to an ongoing upgrade of the driver license system, DPS had to cancel driver license appointments at several driver license offices across the state.

Customers affected were offered priority rebooking.

The issue was related to the driver license system upgrade that had started over the Labor Day weekend.

At this time, there have been no reported security problems associated with this situation.

