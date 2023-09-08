UISD speaks out about false threat against United South High School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tip about a possible threat at a Laredo high school is under investigation by UISD and Laredo Police.

Parents and guardians received a message Thursday evening informing them about an alleged threat that involved United South High School.

The district confirmed that the threat was about a possible shooting; however, after further investigation, the district discovered that the threat was a hoax.

UISD Associate Superintendent Mike Garza said these threats usually happen in the first and last months of the school year.

Garza said one of the reasons these threats happen is because some students want to skip class.

He said the district has tools to keep students safe from any danger such as backpack checks and metal detectors, armed police officers and school sweeps.

Garza urges students to think twice before making any type of threat and reminds them about some of the consequences they can face.

“They could actually get arrested if they are able to be deemed if they were the ones that they were the ones that actually created on the situation,” said Garza. “They could be arrested for terroristic threats, they could be arrested for other things. So its something that needs to be taken serious it’s not a joke and it could affect them for the rest of their lives.”

This comes on the heels of a regional bomb threat that prompted early dismissals all across south Texas including Webb and Laredo School Districts on Aug. 28.

Garza said these threats are under investigation and should not be taken lightly.

No arrests have been made at this time.

