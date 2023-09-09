Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Costco worker returns envelope with $4,000 in cash to customer: ‘Happy to help’

Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance video.(KFSN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) – A California Costco employee is being praised for returning an envelope full of cash that he found while on the job in August.

John Sotelo was putting away some cases of water at the Costco store in Clovis, California, when one of the pallets caught his eye.

That’s when he found the envelope stuffed with nearly 4,000.

Sotelo immediately told his managers.

Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance video. (KFSN)

They tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance video.

Sotelo said he set a goal for himself back on Aug. 1. He wanted to work hard and keep a positive attitude so he could be named employee of the month.

He accomplished that goal and his name is now on a plaque inside the store.

The customer who lost the money was thankful for Sotelo’s efforts. She said the money was for her kids to go back to school.

Copyright 2023 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most wanted fugitive arrested by Laredo Police
Laredo police arrest man wanted for burglary, theft charges
File photo: Martin High School
Medical emergency at Martin High School draws first responders
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Update: Laredo College cleared by police following intruder alert
Peso Pluma takes center stage at Sames Auto Arena
Peso Pluma takes center stage at Sames Auto Arena

Latest News

An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 600 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
An earthquake struck Morocco Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings in...
Hundreds killed in Morocco earthquake
Management tracked down the owner using the person’s Costco member ID and store surveillance...
Costco worker finds $4,000: 'Happy to help'
The tallest dog in the world will undergo an amputation to one of its legs. (WFAA, GUINNESS...
World's tallest dog to have leg amputated