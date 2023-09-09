Laredo Chamber of Commerce celebrated official opening of Majority Community Bank Location with ribbon cutting ceremony.

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - MAJORITY, the leader in mobile banking for migrants in the U.S., officially opened its doors to the migrant community in Laredo, Texas, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 6, 2023. MAJORITY announced its expansion to the migrant-dense city in June of this year to provide financial services and community aid for migrants crossing the border from Mexico. The location serves as a community meetup space for immigrants to connect, share experiences and access social and financial resources. The new location positions MAJORITY strategically at the base of The Gateway to the Americas International Bridge that crosses the Rio Grande, offering migrants the fastest path to a U.S. bank account.

MAJORITY’s membership includes a variety of different immigrant-focused services including a bank account and debit card, community discounts, fee-free international money transfer and discounted international calling. In 2021, MAJORITY opened registration for customers without a Social Security number (SSN) or U.S. documentation, instead requiring only an international government-issued ID and proof of U.S. address, to make MAJORITY’S financial services even more accessible for immigrants across the country.

MAJORITY’s community space in Laredo is located at 1110 Zaragoza St., Laredo, TX 78040. Present at the ribbon cutting was MAJORITY’s Marketing Director of Mexico, Alana Taylor, Head of New Markets, Juan Pablo D’Alessandro, Chamber Interim President, Miguel Conchas and Chamber Executive Director Monica Martinez as well as members of the Bienvenidos Committee.

For more information, please visit https://www.majority.com/

ABOUT MAJORITY

Founded in 2019, MAJORITY is the leading mobile banking service dedicated to serving migrants. For $5.99 per month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC-insured account, a Visa® debit card, use of more than 55,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, in-person native language advisors, and access to a network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts, and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives who have been serving migrant communities globally for the last 15+ years. The Visa® debit card is issued by Axiom Bank, NA, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.