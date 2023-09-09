Semien leads Rangers against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

Oakland Athletics (43-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (76-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-4, 4.01 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -355, Athletics +280; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics after Marcus Semien had four hits on Wednesday in a 12-3 loss to the Astros.

Texas has gone 43-29 at home and 76-63 overall. The Rangers have the highest team slugging percentage in the AL at .454.

Oakland is 43-97 overall and 19-50 on the road. The Athletics are 28-77 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .337 for the Rangers. Semien is 12-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .250 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 walks and 40 RBI. Jordan Diaz is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.69 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.