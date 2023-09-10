Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot air over Texas has been pushed into a more limited area extending from the Trans Pecos and Permian Basin into our area. A cold front over the central Great Plains will move slowly south through Texas and closer to south Texas mid and especially late this week and weekend, bringing shower chances and somewhat lower temperatures.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.