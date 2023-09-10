Shop Local
Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hot air over Texas has been pushed into a more limited area extending from the Trans Pecos and Permian Basin into our area. A cold front over the central Great Plains will move slowly south through Texas and closer to south Texas mid and especially late this week and weekend, bringing shower chances and somewhat lower temperatures.

Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Peso Pluma takes center stage at Sames Auto Arena
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
UISD speaks out about false threat against United South High School

Hot again
The hot weather continues
