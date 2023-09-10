Shop Local
Houston rookie C.J. Stroud’s first NFL completion was a pass to himself

The first completion of C
(David Dermer | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — The first completion of C.J. Stroud’s NFL career was caught by ... C.J. Stroud.

The Houston rookie got the start in Sunday's season opener at Baltimore, and his day began in an unusual fashion. On the Texans' second play from scrimmage — and first pass attempt — Stroud's throw was batted into the air by linebacker Roquan Smith. Stroud was able to catch the ball before it hit the ground, and the former Ohio State star was tackled for a 1-yard gain.

On the next snap, Stroud completed his first pass to a teammate, connecting with running back Dameon Pierce.

