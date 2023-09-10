Shop Local
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers, and special agents stopped a pickup truck in West Laredo.

The pickup truck towed a flatbed trailer when it was stopped and searched by agents. Inside the trailer state troopers found 17 undocumented immigrants hidden inside a box container under the flatbed without proper ventilation. Alfredo Alvarez, who is 34 years old, was driving the pickup truck.

All 17 migrants were turned over to United States Customs and Border Protection. Alvarez was taken to the Webb County Jail.

