Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident involving a UISD school bus and a train.

The accident happened at around 7:50 a.m. near Santa Maria and Calton Road.

According to police, the driver and two passengers were on bus and were not seriously injured.

The accident caused several train crossings along Santa Maria to be blocked off due to the accident and length of the train.

Reconstruction is expected to take several hours.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

