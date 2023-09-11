Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident involving a UISD school bus and a train.

The accident happened at around 7:50 a.m. near Santa Maria and Calton Road.

According to police, the driver and two passengers were on bus and were not seriously injured.

The accident caused several train crossings along Santa Maria to be blocked off due to the accident and length of the train.

Reconstruction is expected to take several hours.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.