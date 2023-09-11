Shop Local
George W. Bush holds 9/11 anniversary at Dallas Presidential Library

By NBC News Channel
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DALLAS, TX. (NBC) - Former President George W Bush held a moment of silence on Monday honoring victims.

The former president, who was in office during the terrorist attacks, held a moment of silence at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

He then offered brief remarks, praying for those who lost their lives and thanked those who rescued victims.

The presidential center houses artifacts from one of the towers, along with videos and documents.

It’s the first time this moment of remembrance was open to the public.

The former president was eight months into his presidency when the attacks happened, killing nearly 3,000 people.

