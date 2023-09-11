Heights Elementary Teachers remember Sept. 11

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of Laredo teachers remember where they were on Sept. 11, 2001 and shared their stories along with images.

In a special video produced by Laredo I.S.D. several teachers of Heights Elementary share their minute-by-minute account of where they heard the news of the attacks and how it changed them.

Along with a flag ceremony, the 20 minute video aims to teach the younger generation the impacts of 9-11.

