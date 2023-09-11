Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Heights Elementary Teachers remember Sept. 11

Heights Elementary Teachers remember Sept. 11
Heights Elementary Teachers remember Sept. 11(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of Laredo teachers remember where they were on Sept. 11, 2001 and shared their stories along with images.

In a special video produced by Laredo I.S.D. several teachers of Heights Elementary share their minute-by-minute account of where they heard the news of the attacks and how it changed them.

Along with a flag ceremony, the 20 minute video aims to teach the younger generation the impacts of 9-11.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Laredo law enforcement entities gather for Sept. 11 memorial ceremony
Laredo law enforcement entities gather for Sept. 11 memorial ceremony
Laredo law enforcement entities gather for Sept. 11 memorial ceremony
Registration underway for 5K Runway Run
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.