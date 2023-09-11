Shop Local
Laredo law enforcement entities gather for Sept. 11 memorial ceremony

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the nation continues to mourn the September 11 attacks in New York, law enforcement in Laredo held a special ceremony to remember those first responders and victims who tragically passed away.

The ceremony took place at 6:45 a.m. at bridge two, which remained closed until 8 a.m. causing a significant delay for visitors in Mexico.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department described the attack as a sad day for Americans and highlighted the critical mission of first responders.

“There is an ultimate sacrifice, and that is why we choose and train the way we train and that is why we do the way we do,” said Oliva. “Because we need to make sure that we train to be able to pull these people in these situations to help these people and environment that could be dangerous to life and health.”

Also participating at the event was the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Border Patrol agents.

