Man charged with animal cruelty after abandoning dog on highway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after allegedly abandoning a dog on the side of a highway.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin Isidro Martinez and charged him with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

The incident was reported on Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. when the sheriff’s office received a call about someone dropping a dog off at the side of Highway 83.

Authorities remind the community that animal cruelty is an arrestable offence and if you spot any signs of animal abuse you are urged to report it to police.

