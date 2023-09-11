Operation Stonegarden grant continues for officers to ensure border security

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Operation Stonegarden continues for federal and local law enforcement agencies that enforce border security.

Webb County Constable for Precinct One Guadalupe Gomez said this fiscal year, the county received four million dollars which is distributed among law enforcement agencies.

Gomez said the constable’s office received $150,000.

“We extend hours of operation, we assist Border Patrol to ensure border security, we are out in the community extended hours,” said Gomez. “We are here to enforce the law when it comes to illegal activity illegal crossing or any type of illegal activity we encounter vehicles narcotics people with outstanding warrants and weapons, you name it,”

He continues to say this funding also helps with providing equipment and maintenance of the vehicles.

Constable Gomez said the following fiscal year, agencies will receive $4.3 million dollars between all agencies.

