Possible renovations to Three Points pool in the works

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The three-points swimming pool is on the agenda for proposed renovations.

According to the City of Laredo, the park has been abandoned for about five years with residents complaining of vandalism and drug deals going on in the area.

Officials say they hope the extensive and costly work that needs to be done can be performed in-house.

“The only thing that I want is to do this in house it is way cheaper than outsource it and going for outside bids and having some company bring it out,” said Councilmember Daisy Campos Rodriguez. “I know we have very talented City of Laredo Parks employee that I know can and is a fit to make that possible and at the same time saving our tax payer money and making sure that it gets well done.”

The city manager said he will look at the extensive cost and scope of the work to determine if it can be performed using city employees.

