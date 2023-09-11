Rain Chance With Front Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A slow moving cold front is in the Panhandle, and will stall out near San Antonio during Wednesday. I will watch the radars Wednesday and Thursday evening for the small chance that a shower could get as far south as us. The better chance will be Friday evening through the weekend when the front and wave in the upper level wind flow edges further south into our area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.