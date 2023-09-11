Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Rain Chance With Front Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A slow moving cold front is in the Panhandle, and will stall out near San Antonio during Wednesday. I will watch the radars Wednesday and Thursday evening for the small chance that a shower could get as far south as us. The better chance will be Friday evening through the weekend when the front and wave in the upper level wind flow edges further south into our area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border

Latest News

Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week
Hot again
Hot again