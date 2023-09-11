Registration opens for 3rd annual Runway Run 5K

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On your mark, get set, and get ready to register!

City officials announced that registration is now open for the 3rd annual Runway Run 5K.

The run takes place next month on October 7th at the Old Airport Terminal, now the Signature Flight Support Building located at 4805 Maher Avenue.

Keeping with the theme, runners won’t be the only ones taking off.

Those participating will have the chance to run among active runways and could even see aircrafts taking off and landing during the race.

Organizers say a lot went into making this a unique experience

City of Laredo Recreation Superintendent Nora May told us, “The airport keeps running. We’re fortunate that we have more than one runway. It takes a lot of permits. It’s difficult, but since this is the third year, it gets easier with the planning, but it’s very, very difficult to get everything put together but we do it way ahead of time and it’s a great race.”

The first male and female to cross the finish line receive a trip for two, courtesy of Allegiant Air.

Registration is now available as follows:

Early Registration: 5k -$35 & 1K – $10

Day of event: 5K- $45 & 1K- $15

However, there is a special rate for City of Laredo and Public Safety employees.

From the City of Laredo:

Several prizes will be awarded, including a Trip for 2 for the overall male and female winners courtesy of Allegiant. Age groups will be male and female in the following divisions: (14 and under), (15 – 19), (20 – 29), (30 – 39), (40 – 49), (50 and over). This will be a chip-timed race and participants under the age of 18 are not eligible for the overall prizes per amateur status. Swag will be available: the first 500 participants will receive a shirt, a special finisher’s medal, and a timing bib.

For all pre-registered participants, packet pick-up will be available on Friday, October 6, from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at the site of the race; registration confirmation and a valid picture ID will be required. Packet pick-up will also be available on the day of the race, starting at 6:00 A.M. Free parking will be available at El Metro Park and Ride on Hillside Rd. and Thomas Ave. Important notice: attendants cannot get to the race from the main airport terminal.

For more information, the community can visit the Parks & Recreation main website: https://laredoparksandrec.com/ or to pre-register, visit: https://laredorunway5krun.itsyourrace.com/register/.

