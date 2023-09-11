Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border

By CNN
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, TX. (CNN) - Seven people including a number of Americans are recovering after gunfire erupted in a Mexican City bordering the United States.

The shooting happened on Saturday in the border city of Miguel Aleman.

Border Patrol agents say the victims were crossed into Roma, Texas and received medical attention.

Investigators say gunmen approached several vehicles carrying 20 people and opened fire.

The Mexican government is investigating the shooting.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

Texas representative Henry Cuellar whose district includes Starr County where the border town of Roma is located, said he “Will continue to monitor this situation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Operation Stonegarden grant continues for officers to ensure border security
Operation Stonegarden grant continues for officers to ensure border security
Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
KGNS On Your Side: Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.