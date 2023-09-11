Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border

ROMA, TX. (CNN) - Seven people including a number of Americans are recovering after gunfire erupted in a Mexican City bordering the United States.

The shooting happened on Saturday in the border city of Miguel Aleman.

Border Patrol agents say the victims were crossed into Roma, Texas and received medical attention.

Investigators say gunmen approached several vehicles carrying 20 people and opened fire.

The Mexican government is investigating the shooting.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

Texas representative Henry Cuellar whose district includes Starr County where the border town of Roma is located, said he “Will continue to monitor this situation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

