Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School holds Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An LISD school paid tribute to those who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in American History.

In honor of the 22 anniversary of September 11, the Vidal M. Trevino Magnet school held a special commemoration ceremony on Monday morning.

Hundreds of students and staff members filled the school’s auditorium for a patriotic recital that seeks to pay tribute to the lives lost as well as the families affected by the tragedy.

While local student Sean Sonnier wasn’t born when the attack took place, his parents who were both in the military told him stories of that fateful day.

“My mom was out in deployment somewhere else but my dad was here helping out and my sister was just one years old and my mom was like worried because you didn’t know where else they were going to hit,” said Sonnier. “Remembering it is very important because like all the firefighters who were trying to help out, the first responders they did their job and saved many lives and unfortunately many were lost and still remembering them and the tragedy that happened its very important to remember.”

Several law enforcement officers with the Laredo Fire Department, Laredo Police and Webb County Sheriff’s Office took part in the ceremony.

