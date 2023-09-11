Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

WBCA reveals commemorative poster of 126th celebration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association revealed its official poster for the upcoming celebration.

Each year, the president of the association picks an artist from the area to create an original poster that will be used as the commemorative poster.

Rochelle Gonzalez, this year’s WBCA President chose artist Roberto Gonzalez who featured a piece called ‘Reflejos on the Rio Grande’.

This coming year marks the 126th WBCA celebration.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border

Latest News

Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School holds Sept. 11 ceremony
Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School holds Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony
Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School holds Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Rain Chance With Front Late Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast