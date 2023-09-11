WBCA reveals commemorative poster of 126th celebration

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association revealed its official poster for the upcoming celebration.

Each year, the president of the association picks an artist from the area to create an original poster that will be used as the commemorative poster.

Rochelle Gonzalez, this year’s WBCA President chose artist Roberto Gonzalez who featured a piece called ‘Reflejos on the Rio Grande’.

This coming year marks the 126th WBCA celebration.

