Webb County Commissioners approve new tax rate

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday’s Webb County Commissioners Court, a new county tax rate was approved.

The new tax rate stands at .38-5 which is half a penny less than the proposed rate of .39 that was voted on during a previous meeting.

For many residents, that doesn’t seem like much of a relief; however, the county is expecting to collect about one and a half million dollars less with the half penny difference.

County officials were quick to point out that they have no control over property valuations, but they do control how much they can collect.

“The evaluations have kind of just gotten ridiculously out-of-hand. The only thing that we can do--unfortunately it does say Webb County Appraisal District, but we have nothing to do with the evaluations--so the only thing we can do is help with the tax rate,” said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “In my nine years I’ve been here, this is the third time we’ve dropped the tax rate.”

The tax rate will go into effect on Oct. first.

