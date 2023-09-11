Webb County to hold free flu vaccine clinics

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep the community safe from the upcoming flu season, Webb County will be hosting a slew of free flu clinics.

On Monday morning, several residents were seen taking advantage of the first of many clinics at Webb County Courthouse.

The next clinic is expected to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the 2400 block of Galveston Street from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Webb County will be hosting a free flu vaccine drive next Saturday on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Billy Hall Administration Center in downtown Laredo.

Commissioner Ricardo Jaime says they are planning to be proactive by administering 1500 flu shots to those in need.

“I think the beginning of the school year sparks the spike in the flu season which is in September and we want to go ahead and be proactive and get our community safe,” said Jaime.

The vaccines are free however, there’s only a limited number of vaccines available so services are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information call 956-523-4747.

For a full list of vaccine clinics check below:

Webb County Flu vaccine schedule (KGNS)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.