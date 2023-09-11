Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County to hold free flu vaccine clinics

Webb County to hold free flu vaccine clinics
Webb County to hold free flu vaccine clinics(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep the community safe from the upcoming flu season, Webb County will be hosting a slew of free flu clinics.

On Monday morning, several residents were seen taking advantage of the first of many clinics at Webb County Courthouse.

The next clinic is expected to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the 2400 block of Galveston Street from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Webb County will be hosting a free flu vaccine drive next Saturday on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Billy Hall Administration Center in downtown Laredo.

Commissioner Ricardo Jaime says they are planning to be proactive by administering 1500 flu shots to those in need.

“I think the beginning of the school year sparks the spike in the flu season which is in September and we want to go ahead and be proactive and get our community safe,” said Jaime.

The vaccines are free however, there’s only a limited number of vaccines available so services are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information call 956-523-4747.

For a full list of vaccine clinics check below:

Webb County Flu vaccine schedule
Webb County Flu vaccine schedule(KGNS)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Then Shower Chance Late Week
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Man Arrested in Connection to Human Smuggling Charges
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Laredo Police need help identifying two people tied to credit card abuse case
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

3rd Annual Runway Run 5K
Registration opens for 3rd annual Runway Run 5K
Possible renovations to Three Points pool in the works
Possible renovations to Three Points pool in the works
6a newscast recording
Possible renovations to Three Points pool in the works
George W. Bush holds 9/11 anniversary at Dallas Presidential Library
George W. Bush holds 9/11 anniversary at Dallas Presidential Library