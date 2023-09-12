Shop Local
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VIEW TOWNSHIP, MN — A single-vehicle rollover accident in western Minnesota has left eight individuals, all residents of Laredo, grappling with the aftermath. According to official Minnesota state records, two of the eight passengers are facing life-threatening injuries following the incident, which occurred this past Saturday, September 9.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2006 Chevrolet van was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when, for reasons yet to be determined, it veered from the roadway and then rolled.

Authorities have indicated that there is no indication of alcohol involvement in the accident. However, the report does note that only two of the eight passengers in the van had their seatbelts securely fastened at the time of the incident.

The details surrounding the accident, including the cause of the rollover and the specific circumstances leading up to it, are currently under investigation by local law enforcement.

The occupants of the vehicle have been identified as:

  • Adam Riley Bueno (life-threatening injuries, no seatbelt), 22 years old
  • Jose Luis Ramos (non-life threatening injuries, seatbelt), 23 years old
  • Fernando Rita (non-life threatening injuries, no seatbelt), 26 years old
  • Abelardo Barraza (no injuries, no seatbelt), 27 years old
  • Brian Manzano (non-life threatening injuries, no seatbelt), 32 years old
  • Juan Guerrero (no injuries, no seatbelt), 45 years old
  • Atanacio Gonzalez (non-life threatening injuries, seatbelt), 54 years old
  • Ramon Lara (life-threatening injuries, no seatbelt), 60 years old

For more headlines. click here.

