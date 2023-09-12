Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Guided tour explains human trafficking to high school students

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local non-profit says the fight against human trafficking starts with education.

In partnership with the Bob Bullock Museum in Austin, the Laredo Crime Stoppers is continuing to showcase the many signs of human trafficking.

Today, September 12th, High school students were given a guided tour to go in-depth on the many topics related to trafficking.

One high school student calls the experience eye-opening --and urges all to make it out and learn the signs for themselves.

Harmony Senior Abigail Compean says, “We do not really put that much thought into it, and it is a very sensitive topic, so we just tend to tip-toe around it, or avoid confronting the reality of it all, but yes, I would recommend students and people in general -- like parents and grandparents -- people that need to protect themselves and their family members and their loved ones.”

The exhibit runs through September 23rd.

For more information, Laredo Crime Stoppers Executive Director Colleen Rodriguez helped explain the exhibit’s purpose.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
KGNS On Your Side: Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer

Latest News

Laredo students receive guided tour on human trafficking
Laredo students receive "Not Alone" Exhibit guided tour
Laredo Crime Stoppers host "Not Alone" Human Trafficking Exhibit
Laredo Crime Stoppers host "Not Alone" human smuggling exhibit guided tours
Sgt. Erick Estrada on flatbed human smuggling attempt
Sgt. Erick Estrada on flatbed trailer smuggling attempt
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local gun club