Guided tour explains human trafficking to high school students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local non-profit says the fight against human trafficking starts with education.

In partnership with the Bob Bullock Museum in Austin, the Laredo Crime Stoppers is continuing to showcase the many signs of human trafficking.

Today, September 12th, High school students were given a guided tour to go in-depth on the many topics related to trafficking.

One high school student calls the experience eye-opening --and urges all to make it out and learn the signs for themselves.

Harmony Senior Abigail Compean says, “We do not really put that much thought into it, and it is a very sensitive topic, so we just tend to tip-toe around it, or avoid confronting the reality of it all, but yes, I would recommend students and people in general -- like parents and grandparents -- people that need to protect themselves and their family members and their loved ones.”

The exhibit runs through September 23rd.

For more information, Laredo Crime Stoppers Executive Director Colleen Rodriguez helped explain the exhibit’s purpose.

