Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. charged with assaulting girlfriend at Manhattan hotel

FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, March 7, 2023, in Houston. Porter was arrested Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, and charged with assault and strangulation after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a New York City hotel. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with assault and strangulation after allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a New York City hotel.

Porter, 23, is accused of hitting the woman several times and putting his hands around her neck, police said. The woman, 26, was taken to a hospital with a cut to the right side of her face.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan, police said.

Porter remained in police custody as of Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A message seeking comment was left for his agent.

In a statement, the Rockets said: “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.”

Porter, a 2019 first-round draft pick, has played four seasons in the NBA. Last year, as he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, he signed a lucrative four-year extension with the Rockets.

Porter's career, though, has been marred by off-court issues.

In November 2020, while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Porter was arrested after police said they found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car after a single-vehicle crash. Porter claimed he didn’t know the gun was there, and his charges were eventually dismissed.

The Cavaliers traded Porter to the Rockets a few months later after he reportedly blew up at the team's general manager after finding out that his locker had been moved to make room for a newly acquired player.

In April 2021, the NBA fined Porter $50,000 for violating the league’s COVID-19 health and safety rules by visiting a Miami strip club. In January 2022, the Rockets suspended Porter for a game after then-coach Stephen Silas said the player had a “spirited debate” and “lost his temper” at halftime.

