IBC donates $50,000 to Alzheimer’s Assocation

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the CDC, Alzheimer’s is the most common type of disease that starts with mild memory loss and could seriously affect someone’s daily activities.

However, a well-known bank is supporting the efforts to fight the disease.

Earlier today IBC Bank partnered up with the Alzheimer’s Association and donated $50,000 to the cause.

Gabriel Castillo, from IBC, says they will continue to provide support, quality care, and innovative research to cure the disease.

He told us, “We do more and doing more for our communities is very important and we realize how important and prevalent this disease is in every community that we serve. Everyone in our footprint unfortunately suffers at some point from dementia or Alzheimer’s and we see the statistics going up. We hope that through the research and support, we’ll be able to eradicate this terrible disease at some point.”

As a friendly reminder, KGNS is also partnering up with the Alzheimer’s Association for the upcoming November 4th walk at TAMIU at 8:00 a.m.

KGNS news anchorsMindy Casso and Jerry Garza are also a part of the association committee serving as co-chairs.

For more headlines. click here.

