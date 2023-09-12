Laredo firefighter honors 9/11 victims by climbing 110 floors at local gym

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the nation commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks, one local first responder paid homage to the courage and sacrifice hundreds of FDNY and NYPD heroes made on that day.

A local firefighter in Laredo, in honor of 9/11, climbed 110 floors to represent the floors at the Twin Towers.

Firefighter Marc Bonugli became a firefighter earlier this year, and although there aren’t 110 floors anywhere in Laredo, Bonugli got on a stair machine at Gold’s Gym with his full firefighter attire and climbed up those stairs while carrying an American flag.

The 9/11 stair climb honors the 343 FDNY members who lost their lives that day. Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories to represent the exact height of each World Trade Center building.

Countless tributes take place all across the country, and several organizations help organize the event.

