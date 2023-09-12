Shop Local
Laredo firefighter honors 9/11 victims by climbing 110 floors at local gym

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the nation commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks, one local first responder paid homage to the courage and sacrifice hundreds of FDNY and NYPD heroes made on that day.

A local firefighter in Laredo, in honor of 9/11, climbed 110 floors to represent the floors at the Twin Towers.

Firefighter Marc Bonugli became a firefighter earlier this year, and although there aren’t 110 floors anywhere in Laredo, Bonugli got on a stair machine at Gold’s Gym with his full firefighter attire and climbed up those stairs while carrying an American flag.

The 9/11 stair climb honors the 343 FDNY members who lost their lives that day. Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories to represent the exact height of each World Trade Center building.

Countless tributes take place all across the country, and several organizations help organize the event.

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Man charged with animal cruelty after abandoning dog on highway
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Vidal M. Trevino Magnet School holds Sept. 11 ceremony
