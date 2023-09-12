Shop Local
Laredo police cadet accidentally shoots himself at local gun club

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police cadet accidentally shot himself while at the Law Enforcement Shooting Range.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened during what was supposed to be routine firearms training at the club. On Tuesday, September 12 around 2:45 p.m., the cadet accidentally discharged his weapon at the shooting range, resulting in an injury to his leg.

The injured cadet was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the cadet have been described as non-life-threatening.

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam
WATCH: DPS releases footage of human smuggling bust on Mines Road
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
