Laredo police manage traffic gridlock amid train and tractor trailer jam

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is currently addressing a traffic disruption in the north Laredo area, as officers are directing vehicles near Mann Road and Old Santa Maria.

The congestion stems from a situation involving a halted tractor-trailer and a train, leading to traffic gridlock and road closures near Mann Road, Jefferson, and Calton Road.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and patience when navigating the area. The exact cause and duration of the situation is not known at the time.

