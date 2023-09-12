Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is in mourning as they bid a heartfelt farewell to one of their own.

Retired Laredo Police Officer Reyes Escamilla, IV passed away on Friday, September 8. Today, Tuesday, September 12, the Laredo Police Department and community members came together to honor Officer Escamilla’s memory during his funeral procession.

In a solemn message shared on their official social media platforms, the Laredo Police Department conveyed their deepest condolences to the grieving family of Officer Escamilla.

The loss of Officer Escamilla resonates deeply within the tight-knit “blue family” of law enforcement officers. His colleagues fondly remember his professionalism, commitment, and the camaraderie he brought to the force. He dedicated 25 years of his life to the police force.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.