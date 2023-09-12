New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the aim of bolstering the nation’s defenses against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) independent vaccine advisers have issued a strong recommendation for updated COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans aged six months and older.

On Tuesday, September 12, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices cast their votes, 13 to one in favor of this vital recommendation. This move comes on the heels of the FDA granting its own approval on Monday, September 11.

The CDC’s director must sign off on the recommendations before the shots can be administered. The updated mRNA vaccines, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, will become available at local pharmacies within 48 hours.

The committee’s endorsement carries the assurance that these booster shots will be covered by both public and private insurance plans.

Arturo Garcia from the Laredo Health Department expressed optimism, stating, “Hopefully by the end of September, we’ll have it here. Here at the clinic, we’ll be able to offer it through the Texas Vaccines for Children, and there’s word that the state will offer a Bridge Access program for adults to have it at low cost here.”

These updated vaccines have been specifically tailored to combat the currently circulating strains of the virus responsible for COVID-19. Their arrival comes as the nation grapples with a late summer surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and fatalities.

