Parents protest changes to bus routes in United ISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vocal group of parents has taken to the streets in peaceful protest following recent announcements by the United Independent School District (UISD) regarding significant changes to bus routes.

This ongoing issue has been a source of concern for weeks, and the protest, which took place earlier today on Tuesday, September 12, saw parents from Elias Herrera Middle School gathering at the school to make their voices heard.

The protest comes in the wake of a decision by UISD to alter bus services, particularly affecting students residing at least two miles from the school. According to the new policy, students living within two miles or less of the school will no longer have access to bus transportation unless their residence falls within an area deemed “hazardous,” as per Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidelines.

Joe Aranda, UISD’s director of transportation services, explained that these changes are set to take effect at the end of September. Aranda stated, “We apply it universally across the board, and we understand you’ve had the bus service all this time, and we understand you have been taking advantage of it, but there is a point where we need to basically draw the line in being compliant with everything else.”

Aranda also emphasized that the district continues to engage in discussions with parents to explore alternative options in light of the new policy.

