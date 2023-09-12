Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Parents protest changes to bus routes in United ISD

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vocal group of parents has taken to the streets in peaceful protest following recent announcements by the United Independent School District (UISD) regarding significant changes to bus routes.

This ongoing issue has been a source of concern for weeks, and the protest, which took place earlier today on Tuesday, September 12, saw parents from Elias Herrera Middle School gathering at the school to make their voices heard.

The protest comes in the wake of a decision by UISD to alter bus services, particularly affecting students residing at least two miles from the school. According to the new policy, students living within two miles or less of the school will no longer have access to bus transportation unless their residence falls within an area deemed “hazardous,” as per Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidelines.

Joe Aranda, UISD’s director of transportation services, explained that these changes are set to take effect at the end of September. Aranda stated, “We apply it universally across the board, and we understand you’ve had the bus service all this time, and we understand you have been taking advantage of it, but there is a point where we need to basically draw the line in being compliant with everything else.”

Aranda also emphasized that the district continues to engage in discussions with parents to explore alternative options in light of the new policy.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Accident involving school bus and train reported on Santa Maria Ave.
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Seven people injured following shooting at Texas-Mexico Border
Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
KGNS On Your Side: Options to help you say goodbye to your pet
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Summer heat continues, then rain chances by the end of this week
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer
Laredo police mourns the loss of retired officer

Latest News

New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
New COVID-19 booster shots expected to roll out soon
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Eight Laredoans involved in rollover accident in western Minnesota
Rio Bravo mayoral race faces residency challenge ahead of November special election
Rio Bravo mayoral race faces residency challenge ahead of November special election