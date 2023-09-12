PILLAR hosting a candlelight vigil to remember lives lost to suicide

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Pillar invites the community to remember the lives lost to suicide at a candlelight vigil taking place tomorrow, September 13th.

The event aims to raise awareness about mental health challenges in the community and provide support for affected families and individuals.

The ceremony will also include a moment of silence. Those interested can mark their calendars from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and head over to PILLAR at that time, which is located on the 6400 block of McPherson Road.

