Rio Bravo mayoral race faces residency challenge ahead of November special election

RIO BRAVO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the November special election just around the corner, the race for the Mayor’s position in Rio Bravo is heating up, featuring two candidates vying for the role.

Gilbert Aguilar Jr., a United ISD board member and former Rio Bravo Mayor, and Juan Carlos Garcia, a longtime resident of the city, are set to go head-to-head in this closely watched contest. However, a legal challenge involving residency has added a layer of complexity to the race.

Juan Carlos Garcia, one of the mayoral contenders, has filed a lawsuit against former Mayor Gilbert Aguilar Jr., raising questions about the duration of Aguilar’s residency in Rio Bravo. Garcia contends that Aguilar does not meet the residency requirements to serve as mayor, a claim disputed by Aguilar.

Gilbert Aguilar, who also holds a position at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, currently serves as a United ISD board member. He previously held the mayor’s office from February 2020 to 2023. In response to the lawsuit, Aguilar submitted a six-page document asserting that he has been a resident of Rio Bravo for the past four years, thus fulfilling the state’s requirements for mayoral eligibility.

Despite Aguilar’s claims, Juan Carlos Garcia is determined to challenge his opponent’s residency status, seeking to remove Aguilar’s name from the November ballot.

Juan Carlos Garcia emphasized that the people of Rio Bravo should not be treated as a “laughing stock.” Garcia is steadfast in his belief that Aguilar does not meet the necessary residency criteria to run for mayor.

In response to the ongoing lawsuit, Gilbert Aguilar Jr. maintains that Garcia is spreading false information. Despite the legal challenges, Aguilar remains confident in his campaign and potential victory in the November 7th special election.

A court hearing for this case is scheduled for December 7th at the 111th District Court, presided over by Judge Monica Notzon.

